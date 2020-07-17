Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Price Target Raised to $225.00

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the investment management company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. JMP Securities cut their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America raised their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $230.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank raised Goldman Sachs Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Cfra raised Goldman Sachs Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised Goldman Sachs Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $207.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $241.55.

NYSE:GS traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $212.89. The stock had a trading volume of 99,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,906,715. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.55. Goldman Sachs Group has a 12-month low of $130.85 and a 12-month high of $250.46. The stock has a market cap of $73.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.46.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $2.48. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $13.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Goldman Sachs Group will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.78%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GS. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 303.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,562,391 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $550,710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678,477 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $605,865,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,915,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $670,272,000 after buying an additional 814,010 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,218,642 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,734,290,000 after buying an additional 539,838 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 19.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,170,957 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $490,198,000 after buying an additional 510,619 shares during the period. 68.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

