Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) PT Raised to $255.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the investment management company’s stock.

GS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co restated a buy rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. UBS Group restated a hold rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a $160.00 target price on Goldman Sachs Group and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $261.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $278.00 to $214.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $241.55.

Shares of GS traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $213.24. 98,339 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,906,715. Goldman Sachs Group has a 1 year low of $130.85 and a 1 year high of $250.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $203.75 and its 200-day moving average is $201.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.46.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $2.48. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 13.40%. The firm had revenue of $13.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs Group will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,998 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,678,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 27,973 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,432,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 60,372 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,882,000 after buying an additional 2,754 shares during the period. 68.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

