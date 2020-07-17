Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Receives “Buy” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their buy rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a $230.00 price target on the investment management company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $261.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $278.00 to $214.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $236.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $160.00 target price on Goldman Sachs Group and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $241.55.

NYSE:GS traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $213.24. The stock had a trading volume of 98,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,906,715. The business’s 50 day moving average is $203.75 and its 200 day moving average is $201.55. Goldman Sachs Group has a fifty-two week low of $130.85 and a fifty-two week high of $250.46. The stock has a market cap of $73.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $2.48. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 13.40%. The firm had revenue of $13.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Goldman Sachs Group will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.78%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,218,642 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,734,290,000 after acquiring an additional 539,838 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 8.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,779,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $893,392,000 after acquiring an additional 455,790 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,736,073 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $730,753,000 after acquiring an additional 218,682 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 303.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,562,391 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $550,710,000 after buying an additional 2,678,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 19.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,170,957 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $490,198,000 after buying an additional 510,619 shares in the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

