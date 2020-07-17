Grainger (LON:GRI) Given New GBX 330 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Grainger (LON:GRI) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 310 ($3.81) to GBX 330 ($4.06) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on GRI. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Grainger from GBX 265 ($3.26) to GBX 270 ($3.32) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Grainger in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Grainger from GBX 370 ($4.55) to GBX 285 ($3.51) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated an add rating on shares of Grainger in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 310.83 ($3.83).

LON:GRI traded down GBX 3.20 ($0.04) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 286.60 ($3.53). 802,412 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 883,206. Grainger has a 12-month low of GBX 189.76 ($2.34) and a 12-month high of GBX 341.80 ($4.21). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 289.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 284.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.74, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 11.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion and a PE ratio of 16.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th were issued a GBX 1.83 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.24%.

In other Grainger news, insider Vanessa Simms acquired 102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 297 ($3.65) per share, with a total value of £302.94 ($372.80). Also, insider Helen Gordon bought 100 shares of Grainger stock in a transaction on Sunday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 300 ($3.69) per share, for a total transaction of £300 ($369.19).

Grainger Company Profile

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, manages, and rents residential properties in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Residential, Development, and Funds. It also provides property and asset management services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

