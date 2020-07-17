Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR) PT Raised to GBX 800

Posted by on Jul 17th, 2020

Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR) had its price objective raised by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 790 ($9.72) to GBX 800 ($9.84) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on GPOR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Great Portland Estates from GBX 660 ($8.12) to GBX 630 ($7.75) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Great Portland Estates from GBX 741 ($9.12) to GBX 672 ($8.27) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Great Portland Estates from GBX 850 ($10.46) to GBX 730 ($8.98) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a reduce rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a report on Friday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Great Portland Estates presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 744.86 ($9.17).

LON GPOR traded down GBX 9.20 ($0.11) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 590.80 ($7.27). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 601,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,322. Great Portland Estates has a 52-week low of GBX 518.60 ($6.38) and a 52-week high of GBX 971.80 ($11.96). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 649.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 752.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.23, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.54.

Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported GBX 22 ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 21.30 ($0.26) by GBX 0.70 ($0.01). On average, equities analysts forecast that Great Portland Estates will post 1939.2923342 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be paid a GBX 7.90 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.25%. This is a boost from Great Portland Estates’s previous dividend of $4.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Great Portland Estates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.00%.

About Great Portland Estates

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

Featured Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Analyst Recommendations for Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR)

Receive News & Ratings for Great Portland Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Portland Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit