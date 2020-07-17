Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR) PT Raised to GBX 800

Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR) had its price objective raised by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 790 ($9.72) to GBX 800 ($9.84) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on GPOR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Great Portland Estates from GBX 660 ($8.12) to GBX 630 ($7.75) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Great Portland Estates from GBX 741 ($9.12) to GBX 672 ($8.27) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Great Portland Estates from GBX 850 ($10.46) to GBX 730 ($8.98) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a reduce rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a report on Friday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Great Portland Estates presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 744.86 ($9.17).

LON GPOR traded down GBX 9.20 ($0.11) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 590.80 ($7.27). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 601,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,322. Great Portland Estates has a 52-week low of GBX 518.60 ($6.38) and a 52-week high of GBX 971.80 ($11.96). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 649.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 752.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.23, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.54.

Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported GBX 22 ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 21.30 ($0.26) by GBX 0.70 ($0.01). On average, equities analysts forecast that Great Portland Estates will post 1939.2923342 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be paid a GBX 7.90 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.25%. This is a boost from Great Portland Estates’s previous dividend of $4.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Great Portland Estates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.00%.

About Great Portland Estates

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

