GVC (LON:GVC) Receives Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of GVC (LON:GVC) in a research report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

GVC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($12.92) price objective on shares of GVC in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of GVC from GBX 1,040 ($12.80) to GBX 670 ($8.25) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 960 ($11.81) price objective on shares of GVC in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on GVC from GBX 1,060 ($13.04) to GBX 790 ($9.72) and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of GVC in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 980 ($12.06).

Get GVC alerts:

LON GVC traded down GBX 33.60 ($0.41) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 879.80 ($10.83). 10,788,166 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,260,000. GVC has a 12 month low of GBX 292.70 ($3.60) and a 12 month high of GBX 956.80 ($11.77). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 789.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 761.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion and a P/E ratio of -33.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.82.

In other GVC news, insider Jette Nygaard-Andersen purchased 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 795 ($9.78) per share, for a total transaction of £42,930 ($52,830.42).

GVC Company Profile

GVC Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online gaming company in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Sports Labels, Games Labels, B2B, and Non-Core segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker through online and mobile under the Sportingbet brand; and online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand, as well as operates an online casino Website for German-speaking markets under the CasinoClub brand.

Further Reading: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for GVC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GVC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.