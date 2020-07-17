Halma’s (HLMAF) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HLMAF. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Tuesday. Peel Hunt lowered Halma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Halma from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.00.

Halma stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,837. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.96. Halma has a twelve month low of $19.23 and a twelve month high of $29.90.

Halma plc provides process and infrastructure safety, medical, and environmental and analysis products worldwide. Its Process Safety segment offers safety systems for warehousing and hazardous industrial processes; gas detection instruments; pressure management products; interlocking systems for safeguarding dangerous machines; pipeline corrosion monitoring products and systems; and process safety systems.

