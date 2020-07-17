Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Acquires 100 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning increased its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,100 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Citrix Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,292,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Citrix Systems by 3,147.1% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,208 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Citrix Systems by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,987 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new stake in Citrix Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,342,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in Citrix Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

NASDAQ CTXS traded up $1.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $153.32. 121,223 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,357,776. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.34. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.28 and a 12-month high of $155.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $145.26 and a 200-day moving average of $132.23.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The cloud computing company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.56. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 132.00%. The business had revenue of $860.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.90%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CTXS. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Citrix Systems in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $124.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $110.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.15.

In related news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.62, for a total value of $822,798.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,265 shares in the company, valued at $52,028,499.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter John Sacripanti sold 213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.42, for a total transaction of $30,548.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,787,300.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,041 shares of company stock worth $4,097,415. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

Featured Story: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.