Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Boosts Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $819,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 289 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 275.6% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 282 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 6,582 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.91, for a total value of $914,305.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,991 shares in the company, valued at $971,119.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce F. Lowthers, Jr. sold 89,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.56, for a total value of $12,398,071.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,017,673.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $183.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $160.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.17.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $138.93. 201,820 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,722,584. The business has a 50-day moving average of $137.13 and a 200 day moving average of $135.56. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a fifty-two week low of $91.68 and a fifty-two week high of $158.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.84 billion, a PE ratio of 266.87, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 1.45%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s payout ratio is 24.96%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

