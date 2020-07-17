Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Decreases Stock Holdings in Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning reduced its stake in shares of Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO) by 53.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 35,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Momo were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Momo by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,755 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Momo during the 1st quarter worth $166,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Momo during the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Momo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Momo during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.99% of the company’s stock.

MOMO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Momo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 11th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Momo from $34.00 to $33.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Momo in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine raised Momo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Momo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.13.

Shares of MOMO traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.93. The company had a trading volume of 264,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,644,109. Momo Inc has a 52-week low of $16.61 and a 52-week high of $40.87. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.37.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The information services provider reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $3.00. Momo had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Momo Inc will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application and various related features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners. It offers Momo mobile application that enables users to establish and expand their social relationships based on locations; interests; and recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, and other video- and audio-based interactive experiences.

