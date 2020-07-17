Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Has $830,000 Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,722 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 2,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 4,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $119.34. The company had a trading volume of 5,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,191. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.62. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $80.06 and a twelve month high of $122.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $109.89 and a 200-day moving average of $107.52.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $486.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.78 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.03% and a return on equity of 23.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CHKP shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 4th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Check Point Software Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.68.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

