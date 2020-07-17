Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Invests $743,000 in Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new position in Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 40,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $743,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 2,146.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 89.2% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods during the first quarter valued at $54,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods during the first quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $159,000. 90.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on SMPL. Zacks Investment Research raised Simply Good Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. William Blair began coverage on Simply Good Foods in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Simply Good Foods from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on Simply Good Foods from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Simply Good Foods from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Simply Good Foods presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

In other Simply Good Foods news, Director James M. Kilts bought 87,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.68 per share, with a total value of $1,553,400.16. Following the purchase, the director now owns 961,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,995,218.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director James D. White bought 2,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.77 per share, for a total transaction of $52,180.60. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SMPL stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.25. The stock had a trading volume of 42,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,582,061. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Simply Good Foods Co has a 52 week low of $14.08 and a 52 week high of $31.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 73.93 and a beta of 0.61.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $215.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Simply Good Foods Co will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The Simply Good Foods Company develops, markets, and sells branded nutritional foods and snack products in North America and internationally. It markets nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, and confectionery products under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brand names.

