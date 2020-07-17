Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Sells 107,259 Shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVA)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning trimmed its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVA) by 74.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,259 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Sunnova Energy International were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOVA. Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 1st quarter worth $43,726,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 1st quarter worth $27,013,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 669.1% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,345,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040,177 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 126.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,704,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,161,000 after acquiring an additional 952,995 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 118.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,180,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,892,000 after acquiring an additional 640,692 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NOVA shares. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sunnova Energy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $15.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $21.50 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sunnova Energy International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.40.

NASDAQ:NOVA traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.47. The company had a trading volume of 10,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,393. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.20. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.12 and a 52 week high of $20.93.

Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $29.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.70 million.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider Stuart D. Allen sold 64,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total value of $1,237,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 90,012 shares in the company, valued at $1,718,329.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stuart D. Allen sold 9,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.89, for a total value of $184,744.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,510.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 8,650 shares of company stock valued at $128,479 and sold 6,286,113 shares valued at $99,315,536.

Sunnova Energy International Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Sunnova Energy Corporation that provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the Northern Mariana Islands. Its services include operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, onsite power optimization, and diagnostics.

