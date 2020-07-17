Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Sells 1,500 Shares of Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning decreased its position in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 20.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NDAQ. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 3.9% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 34,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 59.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 261,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,811,000 after buying an additional 97,224 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Nasdaq by 119.7% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 159,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,108,000 after purchasing an additional 86,701 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Nasdaq by 75.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 197,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,764,000 after purchasing an additional 85,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd boosted its position in Nasdaq by 21.3% in the first quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd now owns 21,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 3,692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Lars Ottersgard sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total transaction of $419,370.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.49, for a total transaction of $121,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,038 shares of company stock valued at $1,528,896. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NDAQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Nasdaq from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Nasdaq from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Compass Point dropped their target price on Nasdaq from $113.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Nasdaq from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nasdaq has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.70.

NASDAQ:NDAQ traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $127.83. The company had a trading volume of 62,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,215. Nasdaq Inc has a 12-month low of $71.66 and a 12-month high of $127.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.01.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.04. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $701.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nasdaq Inc will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 39.20%.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

