Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Sells 700 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lessened its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 25.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 104.3% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter worth $28,000. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter worth $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 36.5% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 116 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on TMO. Citigroup increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Cleveland Research raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $359.91.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $393.18. 12,951 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,308,106. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $250.21 and a 1 year high of $395.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.20, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $357.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $329.48.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.15. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 14.31%. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.81 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.13%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.03, for a total value of $8,200,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,122,670.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total value of $9,990,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,946 shares in the company, valued at $101,553,116.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,500 shares of company stock worth $33,044,350 over the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.