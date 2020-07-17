Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Cuts Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management trimmed its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 25.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,557 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 0.6% of Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 271,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,899,000 after purchasing an additional 27,758 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 319.3% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 8,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 6,344 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 159,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Finally, Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 66,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,091,000 after purchasing an additional 9,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.15.

In related news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $380,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,702. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.01. The stock had a trading volume of 112,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,959,520. The company has a market cap of $200.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.25 and a fifty-two week high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $12.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.46% and a net margin of 21.10%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.01%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

