Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,454 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 0.7% of Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.0% during the second quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 13,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 55.9% in the second quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 6,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $469,000. Wade Financial Advisory Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 94,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,929 shares during the period. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 11,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 3,012 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $162.38. The stock had a trading volume of 15,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,904,496. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $109.49 and a one year high of $172.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $157.32 and a 200 day moving average of $152.32.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

