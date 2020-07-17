Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Has $652,000 Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 795.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,302 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 270.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,845,000 after acquiring an additional 14,426 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,534,000. 360 Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 975,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,429,000 after acquiring an additional 262,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 594,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,826,000 after acquiring an additional 28,311 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $294.35. 27,339 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,097,161. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $200.55 and a twelve month high of $311.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $285.67 and a 200 day moving average of $276.85.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

