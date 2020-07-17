Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Increases Stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 765,427 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,204 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for approximately 17.8% of Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management owned approximately 0.38% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $56,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,875,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 10,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 20,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armbruster Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHB traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,862,913. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $51.38 and a 52 week high of $81.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.47.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Featured Story: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.