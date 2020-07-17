Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Reduces Position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management trimmed its position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,299,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,919,623,000 after acquiring an additional 3,420,265 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,055,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,424,531,000 after purchasing an additional 910,672 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,647,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,289,000 after purchasing an additional 270,650 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,192,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,841,000 after purchasing an additional 5,679,574 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,171,509,000. Institutional investors own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly And Co alerts:

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 12,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.60, for a total value of $2,071,666.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 112,197,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,355,534,067.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,870,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 797,899 shares of company stock valued at $130,292,658. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LLY stock traded up $0.87 on Friday, reaching $165.87. 14,274 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,979,458. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.37. The company has a market cap of $158.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.26. Eli Lilly And Co has a one year low of $101.36 and a one year high of $170.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 194.18% and a net margin of 23.97%. Eli Lilly And Co’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.01%.

LLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Eli Lilly And Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $156.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly And Co currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.58.

About Eli Lilly And Co

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly And Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly And Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.