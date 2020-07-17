Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Sells 2,210 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management reduced its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,623 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,210 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 80.8% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 5,970 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Valero Energy by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 30,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,829,000 after acquiring an additional 4,933 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $36,317,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Valero Energy by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,364,881 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $127,425,000 after acquiring an additional 151,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in Valero Energy by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 5,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. 75.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VLO has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Cfra cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $110.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.14.

Shares of NYSE:VLO traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.35. The company had a trading volume of 42,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,527,105. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $31.00 and a twelve month high of $101.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $22.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.41 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.49.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.49. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.96%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.77%.

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

