Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Sells 7,802 Shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lowered its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 114,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,802 shares during the period. Charles Schwab comprises 1.2% of Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $3,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 109.9% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth about $33,000. 85.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Stephen T. Mclin sold 11,082 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $394,630.02. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,297 shares in the company, valued at $259,846.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles A. Ruffel acquired 2,460 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.08 per share, for a total transaction of $91,216.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,483.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SCHW traded down $0.74 on Friday, reaching $34.18. 135,609 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,366,373. Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $28.00 and a one year high of $51.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.30% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SCHW shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Charles Schwab from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.69.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

