Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Sells 796 Shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lowered its holdings in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 796 shares during the quarter. Duke Energy comprises approximately 0.7% of Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in Duke Energy by 127.1% in the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DUK traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.87. 25,430 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,808,869. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $60.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.31. Duke Energy Corp has a 12-month low of $62.13 and a 12-month high of $103.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.82.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.05). Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.965 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 74.70%.

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Harry K. Sideris sold 1,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total transaction of $103,339.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,946.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $126,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,191 shares in the company, valued at $436,615.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,549 shares of company stock worth $293,126 over the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DUK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target (down from $93.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $113.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.43.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

