Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.64 Million Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,603 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 199 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Motco grew its position in shares of Netflix by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lucia Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 325.0% in the 1st quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 85 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Netflix from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Netflix from $485.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $535.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Netflix from $465.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Netflix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $461.50.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,789 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.64, for a total transaction of $1,586,226.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 1,500 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 300 shares in the company, valued at $135,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 203,050 shares of company stock worth $93,467,738. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $4.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $518.33. 2,000,538 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,497,175. The stock has a market cap of $227.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $252.28 and a 12-month high of $575.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $454.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $394.86.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.