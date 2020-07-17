Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 13,214 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,127 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,214 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.6% in the first quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 27,850 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,757 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.6% during the first quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,428 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,105 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.9% during the second quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 21,030 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. 65.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $55.17. The stock had a trading volume of 118,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,988,597. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.84 and a 1 year high of $62.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.73 and its 200-day moving average is $56.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.45.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The company had revenue of $31.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

VZ has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Sunday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.63.

In other Verizon Communications news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $613,482.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,307.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

