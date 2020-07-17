Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 3,702 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,702 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 0.9% of Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,299,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $711,006,000 after acquiring an additional 713,348 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,875,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $628,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,427 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 50.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,860,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $420,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647,010 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17,400.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,250,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $280,665,000 after purchasing an additional 5,220,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,995,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $213,585,000 after purchasing an additional 62,156 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA EFA traded down $0.34 on Thursday, reaching $63.21. The company had a trading volume of 463,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,523,156. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.54 and its 200-day moving average is $61.15. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $45.72 and a 52 week high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

See Also: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.