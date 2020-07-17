Hardide (LON:HDD) Given “Corporate” Rating at FinnCap

Posted by on Jul 17th, 2020

FinnCap reissued their corporate rating on shares of Hardide (LON:HDD) in a research note released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of Hardide stock traded down GBX 2 ($0.02) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 28.50 ($0.35). The stock had a trading volume of 77,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,270. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 39.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 44.14. Hardide has a fifty-two week low of GBX 10 ($0.12) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 76.91 ($0.95). The firm has a market cap of $15.17 million and a P/E ratio of -11.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

Hardide Company Profile

Hardide plc manufactures and sells tungsten carbide-based coatings for external and internal surfaces in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers custom coatings; and base material coatings for various steel and alloy materials, as well as coatings for seals.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Hardide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hardide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit