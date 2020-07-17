Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Receives Outperform Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) in a research report released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a $36.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $27.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Argus upgraded Harley-Davidson from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Harley-Davidson from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Harley-Davidson from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. William Blair reiterated a hold rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Harley-Davidson from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.73.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Shares of Harley-Davidson stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.06. 1,368,378 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,065,101. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.53 and its 200-day moving average is $26.36. Harley-Davidson has a 52 week low of $14.31 and a 52 week high of $40.89.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 24.99% and a net margin of 6.93%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Harley-Davidson’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Jochen Zeitz purchased 97,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.26 per share, with a total value of $2,080,291.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 97,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,080,291. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOG. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 26.7% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1,912.8% in the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1,211.4% in the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

Featured Article: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.