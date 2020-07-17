Hastings Group’s (HNGGF) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Hastings Group (OTCMKTS:HNGGF) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on HNGGF. Peel Hunt cut shares of Hastings Group to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Hastings Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of HNGGF traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.17. 6,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,779. Hastings Group has a 1-year low of $1.89 and a 1-year high of $2.39.

Hastings Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, underwrites general insurance products in the United Kingdom. It is involved in the underwriting and brokerage of private car, van, bike, and home insurance under various brands, including Hastings Direct, Hastings PREMIER, Hastings ESSENTIAL, Hastings Direct SmartMiles, InsurePink, and People's Choice.

