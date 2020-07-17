Hiscox (LON:HSX) Given New GBX 913 Price Target at Barclays

Hiscox (LON:HSX) had its price target lifted by Barclays from GBX 903 ($11.11) to GBX 913 ($11.24) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Hiscox to a buy rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,325 ($16.31) to GBX 850 ($10.46) in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Peel Hunt restated an add rating on shares of Hiscox in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,225 ($15.08) to GBX 860 ($10.58) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Hiscox from GBX 875 ($10.77) to GBX 950 ($11.69) and gave the company a sector performer rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,078.46 ($13.27).

Shares of Hiscox stock traded up GBX 4.60 ($0.06) on Thursday, reaching GBX 832.40 ($10.24). 589,444 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 721,158. Hiscox has a fifty-two week low of GBX 635.40 ($7.82) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,779 ($21.89). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 803.22 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,014.20.

Hiscox Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, including household, fine art and collectibles, and luxury motor via brokers, through a growing network of partnerships, and directly to consumers.

