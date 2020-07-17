Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Given Hold Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) in a research report report published on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

HOC has been the subject of several other research reports. Panmure Gordon began coverage on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a hold rating and a GBX 180 ($2.22) price objective for the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 200 ($2.46) to GBX 205 ($2.52) and gave the company a sector performer rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 190 ($2.34) to GBX 200 ($2.46) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 206.30 ($2.54).

Get Hochschild Mining alerts:

Shares of Hochschild Mining stock traded up GBX 10.20 ($0.13) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 224.40 ($2.76). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,883,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,380,000. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.37. Hochschild Mining has a one year low of GBX 80.40 ($0.99) and a one year high of GBX 232.20 ($2.86). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 194.57 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 163.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.03, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, explores for, mines, processes, and sells silver and gold in the Americas. The company also offers doré and concentrates. It holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

See Also: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Hochschild Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hochschild Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.