Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) in a research note released on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 190 ($2.34) to GBX 200 ($2.46) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Hochschild Mining from GBX 170 ($2.09) to GBX 180 ($2.22) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Panmure Gordon assumed coverage on Hochschild Mining in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a hold rating and a GBX 180 ($2.22) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Hochschild Mining from GBX 190 ($2.34) to GBX 200 ($2.46) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued an add rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hochschild Mining has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 206.30 ($2.54).

Get Hochschild Mining alerts:

Shares of Hochschild Mining stock traded up GBX 10.20 ($0.13) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 224.40 ($2.76). The stock had a trading volume of 2,883,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,380,000. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.37. Hochschild Mining has a 12 month low of GBX 80.40 ($0.99) and a 12 month high of GBX 232.20 ($2.86). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 194.57 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 163.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.03.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, explores for, mines, processes, and sells silver and gold in the Americas. The company also offers doré and concentrates. It holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

Featured Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Hochschild Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hochschild Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.