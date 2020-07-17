Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. Acquires 1,390 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,140 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MA. Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 13.2% during the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,947 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 5.4% during the second quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,317 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,868,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter worth about $1,863,000. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter worth about $291,000. Finally, Chapman Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.6% during the second quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC now owns 19,963 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,903,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Mastercard news, Director Steven J. Freiberg sold 4,230 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.98, for a total value of $1,285,835.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,634,196.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julius Genachowski sold 2,009 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.79, for a total value of $566,116.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,070,029.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 664,384 shares of company stock valued at $199,225,900 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MA traded up $6.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $305.17. 2,999,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,645,057. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $300.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $291.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. Mastercard Inc has a fifty-two week low of $199.99 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 149.02% and a net margin of 46.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.59%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MA. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Mastercard from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Guggenheim downgraded Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Stephens raised their price target on Mastercard from $286.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wedbush raised their price target on Mastercard from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Mastercard from $269.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.07.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

