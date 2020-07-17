Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. Acquires 2,767 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 7.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,767 shares during the quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 74.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal acquired 9,174 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.50 per share, for a total transaction of $499,983.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,940.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $195,232.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,086 shares in the company, valued at $981,406.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Societe Generale lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Cfra raised their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, June 1st. ValuEngine lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Shares of NYSE BMY traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,463,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,943,230. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.56. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 12-month low of $42.48 and a 12-month high of $68.34. The firm has a market cap of $130.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.73.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.04 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

