Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. Acquires 990 Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 26.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,702 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 990 shares during the quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 256.5% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 82 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 50.0% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 84.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADBE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Adobe from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Adobe from $350.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DZ Bank cut Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective (up previously from $290.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Adobe from $344.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $407.43.

Shares of ADBE traded down $2.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $431.65. 1,509,787 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,392,703. Adobe Inc has a 1 year low of $255.13 and a 1 year high of $470.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $418.25 and its 200-day moving average is $361.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.93.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.53% and a net margin of 30.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 497 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.76, for a total transaction of $225,518.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.26, for a total value of $1,741,300.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 54,874 shares in the company, valued at $19,110,419.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,622 shares of company stock valued at $12,254,174 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

