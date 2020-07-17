Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. Boosts Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110,193 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,401 shares during the quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 572,793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,969,000 after acquiring an additional 3,784 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,449,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 105,361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,352,000 after buying an additional 5,330 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 67,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,686,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares during the period. 52.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XOM traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.61. The stock had a trading volume of 9,844,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,181,770. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $30.11 and a 1-year high of $77.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.59. The company has a market cap of $188.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $56.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.87.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

