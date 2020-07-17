Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,578 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 531 shares during the quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BA. Auxier Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 15,199 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,951,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 200,712 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $65,384,000 after buying an additional 8,482 shares during the period. 360 Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Circle Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 515.9% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 18,545 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,055,000 after buying an additional 15,534 shares during the period. 61.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. Cfra upgraded shares of Boeing to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $277.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $284.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $164.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Boeing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.46.

NYSE BA traded up $7.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $187.20. 31,701,384 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,180,328. Boeing Co has a 1-year low of $89.00 and a 1-year high of $391.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.56 billion, a PE ratio of -30.50 and a beta of 1.47.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.34. Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.84% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $16.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.16 earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post -6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

