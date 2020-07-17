Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. Buys 4,588 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 88.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,799 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,588 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Francisco Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 4th quarter valued at $202,747,000. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the 4th quarter worth about $676,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,669 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,816 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 4,979 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. OTR Global downgraded salesforce.com to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Mizuho lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Cfra boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.21.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.77, for a total value of $1,527,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 218 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.71, for a total transaction of $41,792.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,050,175.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 610,376 shares of company stock valued at $109,298,021 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded down $2.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $187.27. 4,594,647 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,896,259. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $183.83 and its 200 day moving average is $171.53. The firm has a market cap of $170.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,041.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.08. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $115.29 and a 1 year high of $202.82.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. salesforce.com had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.45%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

