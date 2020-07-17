Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. Purchases 1,273 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,924 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orser Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 8,162 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 205,076 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $60,276,000 after acquiring an additional 29,672 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $774,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,223 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 185.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 35,723 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,499,000 after acquiring an additional 23,224 shares in the last quarter. 68.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COST remained flat at $$328.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 937,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,247,319. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.82 billion, a PE ratio of 39.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $306.50 and its 200-day moving average is $304.10. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $262.71 and a 1 year high of $329.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $36.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Nomura Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $332.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.70.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.07, for a total value of $887,441.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,261,654.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total value of $314,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,257,791.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,380 shares of company stock worth $11,379,079. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

