Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. Raises Position in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,679 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $4,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 16.4% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Martin Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.3% in the second quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 88,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,968,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.5% in the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.2% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 19,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded up $1.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.91. 11,055,874 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,952,217. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $193.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.03 and its 200-day moving average is $49.98. Coca-Cola Co has a 52 week low of $36.27 and a 52 week high of $60.13.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 26.95%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.73%.

In related news, SVP Lisa Chang purchased 1,650 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.74 per share, for a total transaction of $77,121.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,826 shares in the company, valued at $272,307.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. DZ Bank upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Cfra decreased their price target on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target (down previously from $64.00) on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, HSBC raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.86.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

