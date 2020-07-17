Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,181 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $3,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. High Falls Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 5,526 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.4% in the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,526 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,402,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 3.3% in the second quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 3.0% in the first quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Mcdonald’s by 3.4% in the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

MCD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Longbow Research increased their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $197.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.82.

Shares of Mcdonald’s stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $191.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,342,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,663,123. The company has a market cap of $141.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.65. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1-year low of $124.23 and a 1-year high of $221.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.49.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 70.25% and a net margin of 27.86%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.78%.

Mcdonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

Read More: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.