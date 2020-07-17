Howland Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,231 Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Howland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 222,804 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Medtronic accounts for 1.5% of Howland Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $20,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDT. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 80.2% in the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 57,245 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,249,000 after acquiring an additional 25,477 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 70,394 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,455,000 after purchasing an additional 21,268 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.9% during the second quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,857 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Surevest LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 15.4% during the second quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 30,396 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after buying an additional 4,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 2,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total transaction of $195,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on MDT shares. Cfra raised Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Medtronic from $128.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Medtronic from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.53.

MDT stock traded up $2.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.10. 3,263,752 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,495,224. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Medtronic PLC has a 52-week low of $72.13 and a 52-week high of $122.15. The stock has a market cap of $130.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.37, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.31 and its 200 day moving average is $101.34.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.70). Medtronic had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.54%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

