Howland Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Howland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 270,185 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,108 shares during the period. CVS Health comprises 1.3% of Howland Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $17,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new position in CVS Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 148.9% during the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 560 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CVS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.35.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin purchased 5,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.14 per share, for a total transaction of $315,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $957,265.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP James David Clark sold 6,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $405,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,105. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.47. 4,170,787 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,508,654. CVS Health Corp has a 12-month low of $52.04 and a 12-month high of $77.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $84.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.29.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $66.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.11 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 15.17%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

