Howland Capital Management LLC Has $2.29 Million Holdings in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 3.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 51,342 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orser Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Coca-Cola by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 637,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,270,000 after purchasing an additional 222,552 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 90,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,988,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458 shares in the last quarter. 67.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Lisa Chang purchased 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.74 per share, for a total transaction of $77,121.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,826 shares in the company, valued at $272,307.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on KO. DZ Bank upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price (down previously from $64.00) on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.86.

KO traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.50. The stock had a trading volume of 12,800,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,952,217. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.54. Coca-Cola Co has a 52 week low of $36.27 and a 52 week high of $60.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 26.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 77.73%.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

