Howland Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,611 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Howland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 109.3% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 413.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $1.88 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $163.18. 3,058,903 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,948,287. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $156.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.33. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.49 and a fifty-two week high of $172.56.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

