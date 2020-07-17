Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) Shares Bought by Legato Capital Management LLC

Legato Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 19.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,066 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 9,397 shares during the period. Icon accounts for about 2.0% of Legato Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Icon were worth $9,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Icon during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Icon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,880,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Icon during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Icon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Icon by 281.1% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 465 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ICLR traded up $3.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $190.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,079. Icon Plc has a one year low of $104.28 and a one year high of $187.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.86.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.02. Icon had a return on equity of 24.20% and a net margin of 13.26%. The company had revenue of $715.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Icon Plc will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

ICLR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Icon from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Icon from $131.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Icon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Icon from $180.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Icon from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Icon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.83.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

