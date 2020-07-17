iExec RLC (RLC) Market Capitalization Achieves $110.75 Million

iExec RLC (CURRENCY:RLC) traded up 14.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 17th. During the last week, iExec RLC has traded 59.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One iExec RLC token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.38 or 0.00015140 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gatecoin, Upbit, Gate.io and Binance. iExec RLC has a market cap of $110.75 million and $8.45 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010967 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.58 or 0.01889016 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00091521 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00190303 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001154 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000189 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000206 BTC.

VestChain (VEST) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00001075 BTC.

iExec RLC Token Profile

iExec RLC’s genesis date was January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,070,793 tokens. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is /r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iEx_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here . iExec RLC’s official message board is medium.com/iex-ec . The official website for iExec RLC is iex.ec

Buying and Selling iExec RLC

iExec RLC can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, Binance, HitBTC, Gate.io, Gatecoin, Ethfinex, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as iExec RLC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade iExec RLC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy iExec RLC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

