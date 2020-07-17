Ignis Price Tops $0.0236 on Top Exchanges (IGNIS)

Ignis (CURRENCY:IGNIS) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 17th. One Ignis token can now be bought for $0.0236 or 0.00000259 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, Indodax and Coinbit. Ignis has a total market cap of $17.99 million and $799,095.00 worth of Ignis was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ignis has traded 2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010967 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.58 or 0.01889016 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00091521 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00190303 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001154 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000189 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000206 BTC.

VestChain (VEST) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00001075 BTC.

About Ignis

Ignis launched on August 5th, 2017. Ignis’ total supply is 999,449,694 tokens and its circulating supply is 761,143,950 tokens. Ignis’ official Twitter account is @Jelurida . Ignis’ official website is www.ardorplatform.org/ignis%E2%80%94first-childchain . The Reddit community for Ignis is /r/Ignis

Buying and Selling Ignis

Ignis can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Indodax, Coinbit, HitBTC, Upbit, Vebitcoin, STEX and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ignis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ignis using one of the exchanges listed above.

