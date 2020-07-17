Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Upgraded by Wedbush to Outperform

Wedbush upgraded shares of Infosys (NYSE:INFY) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has $14.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $12.00. Wedbush also issued estimates for Infosys’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Infosys from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Infosys from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Infosys from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Cfra upgraded shares of Infosys from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the company from $11.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Infosys from $11.50 to $9.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.93.

INFY traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.19. The stock had a trading volume of 355,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,605,759. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.72. Infosys has a twelve month low of $6.76 and a twelve month high of $12.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.57.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 27.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Infosys will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Infosys by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Infosys by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 309,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC increased its stake in shares of Infosys by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 18,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Infosys by 17.8% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. 17.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

