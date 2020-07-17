ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

ING has been the topic of several other research reports. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a neutral rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Cfra cut their price target on ING Groep from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ING Groep from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Shares of NYSE ING traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.46. 172,375 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,923,592. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.13 and a 200 day moving average of $7.97. ING Groep has a 1 year low of $4.52 and a 1 year high of $12.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.60.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.98 billion during the quarter. ING Groep had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 23.79%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ING Groep will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ING. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in shares of ING Groep in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in ING Groep by 357.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 50,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 39,722 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in ING Groep by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 21,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 6,226 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in ING Groep in the second quarter valued at approximately $690,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ING Groep in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

About ING Groep

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

